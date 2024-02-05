Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Season 3, February 5?

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? We are at a point here where obviously, we want more of the show as soon as possible.

So, with that in mind, are we going to have a chance to see it in a matter of hours? We would love that … but this is where we do have to share some of the bad news. The Vanessa Lachey series is not new tonight, but the good news is that it will be back soon! The plan is for the season 3 premiere to be coming in just one week, and there is a lot of stuff to expect here. There is a time jump and beyond just that, we’re going to have a chance to see Tennant find her way back to the field — with a little bit of help from none other than Sam Hanna. LL Cool J will be around for a huge chunk of the season — hence, the reason why he is appearing in the poster above.

Do you want to get some more insight on the premiere yet? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Run and Gun” – After passing her medical and psych evaluations, Tennant is surprised to see Sam Hanna conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal’s database, Sam joins Tennant in Las Vegas to locate the hacker, on part one of the season three premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think that the premiere is going to do a good job of setting the stage for what lies ahead, and also how Sam’s present will set the stage for other big stuff that is coming.

