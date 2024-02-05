Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 21, February 5

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It may go without saying, but we want nothing more than to see the show back for more.

Ultimately, what we are looking at here is a case of good news and bad … so where do we start? Well, we should note here that there is no new installment tonight. However, on the flip side, we are pleased to say that the premiere is in just one week! That means that we won’t be stuck waiting for a long time to see Sean Murray, Gary Cole, and the rest of the cast for what is almost sure to be a pretty darn entertaining hour that resolves a big cliffhanger.

On the other side of the premiere, though, we’re going to see something quite emotional: The tribute to David McCallum. Want to get more details about both of these episodes? Have no fear — we have a pair of synopses below that are well-worth checking out:

Season 21 episode 1, “Algún Día” – The NCIS team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child, on the 21st season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 21 episode 2, “The Stories We Leave Behind” – As NCIS mourns the loss of Ducky, the agents find comfort in working on one of his unfinished cases involving a woman whose father was dishonorably discharged from the Marines, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Thursday, Feb. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We imagine that there are still several episodes coming up after the fact — however, a little bit of patience will be required here to see what is coming around the bend.

