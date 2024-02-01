NCIS season 21: CBS boss on long-term longevity

As we get ourselves prepared to see NCIS season 21 premiere in under two weeks, why not look further ahead? This is the longest-running show that CBS has, and when it comes to total number of seasons, it has basically surpassed every other primetime scripted show not named Law & Order. This is an institution, let alone one of the most-watched shows all over the globe.

So is there a chance that season 21 is the final one? Don’t count on it. For starters, we already know that shows like Blue Bloods and Young Sheldon are ending in the next year, so we don’t think there’s a reason to shut down another long-running property. Also, check out what CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach had to say on the subject to Deadline:

I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon. It’s a fantastic cast with a fantastic writing staff that’s been there a really long time. They’re just as reenergized today as they were as when I started on the show in Season 8 [as current executive].

So, as long as they want to keep it going, we’re thrilled to be on the NCIS train. Gary [Cole] and Wilmer [Valderrama] and Sean [Murray] and Katrina [Law], all of them, they love doing the show. So we hope to continue on for quite a while.

At this point with this show in particular, let’s just say that we are done making bold predictions for the long-term future. Mark Harmon left and even after that, it has found a way to keep going. It may not be the same ratings monster it once was, but does it need to be? It has shown over time now that the format is the star just as much as anything else.

