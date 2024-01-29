Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 21, January 29

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’ve been waiting for a season 21 premiere for quite some time, but are we there as of yet?

Well, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news now, before we get too deep: The series is still not back on the air! Are we getting closer to the return? Absolutely, but it’s going to be a couple of weeks still. If you have not heard as of yet the Sean Murray – Wilmer Valderrama series is going to be coming back on Monday, February 12 and from the get-go, one subject is going to be tackled: The future of Nick Torres. Has he been arrested and if so, is he actually guilty of murder? We know that it may be able to assume that but at the same time, this is a show that loves to throw big-time twists at you. The only thing that we can say with some measure of confidence is that Torres’ relationship with this guy from his past looms large.

Want to know more? Then check out the full NCIS season 21 premiere synopsis below:

“Algún Día” – The NCIS team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child, on the 21st season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our hope is that when we do get to the premiere, we’re going to have a chance to see at least three or four episodes in a row before a hiatus comes in. After all, don’t we deserve it after waiting for such a long span of time?

Related – Check out some other discussions now about NCIS, including when we could expect more on David McCallum tribute

Is there anything you most want to see as we prepare for the NCIS season 21 premiere on CBS?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







