NCIS season 21 episode 2: When to expect more info

As many of you may know already, NCIS season 21 episode 2 may actually be the most important story of 2024. After all, this is the huge, emotional tribute to David McCallum and his character of Ducky. He was the last remaining original series regular to be with the show, and it is hard to even articulate how much he meant to the cast and crew.

There are a few things that we know about this episode already, including the fact that it was co-written by series star Brian Dietzen. There is of course a chance that some former cast members could return to pay tribute, but nothing has been confirmed on that subject yet.

So when could we learn a little bit more on this episode? While it would be great to get more info immediately, some patience will likely be required. We only received information on the February 12 premiere a handful of days ago, and we honestly received that earlier than anticipated. By virtue of this, it is our feeling at present that we will be stuck waiting a little while longer to get more news on the McCallum tribute. If we are fortunate, something will surface close to the end of the month.

Speaking in general terms here, though, our feeling is mostly that there are going to be emotional moments aplenty and you should have a box of tissues on standby. This show has tackled tragedy and losses in a deep, emotionally profound way in the past, and this one may even stand out amongst all of them. You are talking here, of course, about someone who was a father figure and mentor to many, and was a part of this world for the better part of two decades.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

