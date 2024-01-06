NCIS season 21: How will ‘Origins’ prequel impact it?

Earlier today, you may have heard the surprising news that there is an NCIS prequel in the works at CBS. Titled NCIS: Origins, the story there will allow you a chance to further understand where things began for one Jethro Gibbs.

Given that this is one of the most popular characters across the whole franchise, we’re sure that the network is glad to have him back in some capacity. Meanwhile, Mark Harmon will be both the narrator and executive producer on the project. He already held the latter title on the flagship show, even if he has not appeared on it in a rather long time.

So does this prequel actually change anything when it comes to NCIS itself? We know that we are entering the 21st season of that show, and it would make sense if you were to think that this could somehow lead to Gibbs coming back for an appearance — especially since it would be a great way to cross-promote the new series.

With that being said, Harmon has yet to confirm a return to NCIS, and we know that he has been pretty clear in the past that he hasn’t been told anything. Is it possible that he will turn up in the tribute episode for David McCallum coming up? We tend to think so but if that takes place, it is being kept just about as secret as you could possibly imagine.

Our feeling right now is that the Gibbs prequel could air at some point moving into the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, the flagship is currently set to premiere moving into February 12. The primary goal for it at the moment is going to be working to resolve what happened to Torres after the end of the most-recent season with that cliffhanger.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion now about NCIS and the upcoming premiere

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







