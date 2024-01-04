NCIS season 21 premiere spoilers: More on Torres’ crisis

As many of you may be aware, the NCIS season 21 premiere is coming to CBS on Thursday, February 12 — and now, we have some more confirmed details!

There is no real reason for us to stall anything out here; instead, let’s go ahead and share the full synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

“Algún Día” – The NCIS team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child, on the 21st season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Thursday, Feb. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those who are unaware, the title for this episode translates to “someday,” which makes us slightly concerned for what is going to be coming up next. Are we going to be seeing Torres arrested, or gone from the team? These are things that we are rather worried about! Sure, we remain hopeful that he’s going to be okay at the end of the day here but for now, the powers-that-be remain rather cryptic and intentionally so. Their goal is to work in order to ensure a lot of things remain under wraps; hence, us not seeing a lot of promotional images beyond the premiere right now.

What about the Ducky tribute?

For those wondering why the network is not leading off with that, the simplest answer we can give here is that it’s not particularly easy for them to, given some circumstances at present. The show has to resolve the cliffhanger before they can do anything further; otherwise, the end of last season does not make anywhere near as much sense.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

