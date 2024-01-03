NCIS season 21: See new poster featuring Gary Cole, cast

With the NCIS season 21 premiere coming to CBS on Monday, February 12, isn’t it nice to know the promotion is now going strong?

Today, what we have to share is a first-look poster for the upcoming batch of episodes, one that feels familiar and yet different all at once. You can view it now over at Brian Dietzen’s Instagram, and it features him alongside the entirety of the main cast. It shows everyone within the famous office for the show, and there are notable things woven in here.

1. The sad absence of David McCallum – This is a hard one to digest, mostly because he was an original cast member and one of the most important people in this world. The show is planning a tribute to the actor and the Ducky character that will be the second installment of the season. It was actually co-written by Dietzen in another example of just how much the actor cared for his longtime co-star.

2. Torres is still there! – We’ve been worried about that mostly because of the way that season 20 finished — with it looking as though the character was about to kill someone tied to some significant trauma within his past. While we were of course hoping that he would find his way out of this or that the team would help him, this was not guaranteed — also, the show has been clever to not show a lot of the cast and crew on set after the start of filming last month. (They are back to work now following the holidays.)

Is Wilmer Valderrama’s presence in the poster meant to be misleading? There is always that chance but after losing so many other cast members the past few years, we do hope that he ends up sticking around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including another preview for what lies ahead

What are you most excited to see moving into NCIS season 21 at CBS?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







