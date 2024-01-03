NCIS season 21 promo: Wilmer Valderrama’s new tease

If you have been waiting to see NCIS season 21 on CBS on February 12, just know that the promotion is starting to ramp up! That includes a brand-new promo from the folks at CBS, and this one really emphasizes how it is coming up the day after the Super Bowl.

You can see the latest preview over at Wilmer Valderrama’s Instagram — while there aren’t a lot of huge spoilers in here, we definitely think it is worth watching! Also, there is a pretty curious message attached to it:

February 12, #NCIS will return with part two of our finale! There will be blood…

The latter sentence seems to be a tease to what Nick Torres was about to do to the man tied heavily to its past in the most-recent finale. This message is also further confirmation that the premiere is almost certainly going to pick up where the finale left off. We don’t think that this is some massive surprise to anyone out there, but it is news that is very much worth noting. It also explains further why the David McCallum tribute is set to air in episode 2, as it would have been harder to logically mix what was going on with this story and then an emotional story to honor an original cast member.

Will Torres stay with the team?

We don’t need to make things all that complicated. The big question mark that you really have to wonder about here is whether or not he pulls that trigger. If he does, we have to imagine that his life with NCIS will be over. How does he end up sticking with them? On the flip side if he doesn’t end up pulling said trigger, there is also a chance that he will still be with everyone moving forward. (Our hope? Someone shows up to the scene in enough time and talks Torres down.)

Related – Get some other discussion all about NCIS and what is coming up next

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 21 on CBS?

What do you make about Wilmer Valderrama’s new tease? Share right now in the comments! Also, come back for even more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







