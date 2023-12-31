NCIS season 21 promo highlights Gary Cole, cast

We know that there’s a lot to be excited about heading into the NCIS season 21 premiere on February 12, even if CBS is keeping details under wraps.

After all, the network spent their New Year’s Eve airing a promo for the upcoming season, but one that really emphasized familiar faces more than giving you any real footage when it comes to what lies ahead. You see Sean Murray, Gary Cole, and several other cast members speak to the camera. This is a clear recognition on some level that CBS needs to start promoting the show during the NFL season, but they also don’t have a lot of actual footage as of yet. Remember that production only kicked off at the start of this month, and there was only so much work done before the holidays.

We feel reasonably confident that at some point over the next couple of weeks, we are going to see things start to change and there will be some more footage released. We do imagine that, at least for now, a lot of it is going to be tied to the big Nick Torres cliffhanger. Did he really kill someone? If so, it’s easy to imagine that this could radically change both his life and also the future of the team. The producers are obviously working to keep things under wraps.

If you haven’t heard, a proper tribute to David McCallum and his character of Ducky is coming. It appears as though the plan is for it to be the second episode of the season, which means that it will air on Monday, February 19. Be prepared for a lot of emotional moments throughout, and we imagine more will be revealed in due time. (Just knowing that Brian Dietzen co-wrote the script makes us get teary-eyed already.)

