NCIS season 21: When to expect premiere synopsis

Now that we are quickly closing in on 2024, why not go ahead and discuss the NCIS season 21 premiere further?

Just in case you had not heard as of yet, the first episode of the long-running crime procedural is going to arrive on Monday, February 12, and we certainly think that there are a lot of major things that are set to transpire. After all, the Nick Torres cliffhanger has to be addressed! From there, you also have the possibility of a time jump and a new case, at the same exact time.

So when are we going to get some more specifics in the form of an official synopsis? Based on how CBS tends to do things when it comes to some of these reveals, we are more than likely somewhere between two and three weeks away at present. They will release this info in plenty of time to get people excited, just as they will release the first promo.

Oftentimes, we tend to think that the promo is designed more for casual fans who may not watch every single episode; meanwhile, the synopses are more for diehards who are up to date on all of the stories. (We tend to think that things would be different if the promos actually were longer and had more room to tease particular storylines more.)

Will anything about Ducky be in the premiere synopsis?

We doubt it, mostly due to the fact that the show seems to be saving a lot of that for episode 2. The big question mark instead here has to be all about whether Torres really murders the guy with ties to his family’s past and, beyond that, what his future will be with the rest of the ensemble.

