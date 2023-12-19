NCIS season 21: Brian Dietzen to co-write David McCallum tribute

We’ve noted for a good while now that a David McCallum tribute episode is coming to NCIS season 21, and we have a better sense now of just how emotional it will be.

According to a report from TVLine, this episode will be the second one that airs in the upcoming season (premiering on Monday, February 12), and that makes a great deal of sense. The first episode has to deal with the aftermath of the Nick Torres cliffhanger, and it would be hard to both service that story and also fit in a tribute to Ducky. We imagine that this installment will air on February 19.

The aforementioned site also shared a pair of other interesting news items. First and foremost, cast member Brian Dietzen is co-writing this episode alongside frequent director and executive producer Scott Williams. Meanwhile, they also had a statement from co-showrunners Steven D. Binder and David North:

“Everyone at NCIS felt it was important to do an episode that honors such a legendary actor, not to mention a dear friend.

“In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky’s passing and reflect on their memories of him as they grieve, [and] true to Ducky’s meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he’s gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team … There will also be a very touching and special moment you won’t want to miss.”

Our hope here is that there will be some former cast members who turn up over the course of this hour. While nothing is confirmed on this subject as of yet, it does feel like a proper way to tribute someone who was the last remaining cast member from the original backdoor pilot that aired during JAG. Both Ducky and David were one of a kind, and they will be missed greatly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

