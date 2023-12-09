NCIS season 21: Brian Dietzen returns to set as Jimmy!

We have been waiting for a long time to see NCIS season 21 kick off production and now, we’re here! Not only that, but tonight marks a fantastic occasion: We have arrived at the “new Brian Dietzen – Jimmy Palmer glasses photo” part of the year.

If you head over to the actor’s official Twitter now, you can see exactly what we are talking about, and also get excited at the same exact time! This is a great reminder that Jimmy scenes are being filming, and we also hope that it means there’s some big stuff for the character moving forward.

If today does Mark Dietzen’s first back on set, then he is actually back a good week later than some of his castmates. There is a chance that some scenes are being filmed out of order. As a matter of fact, this is fairly standard within the world of television. We certainly hope that he will be involved in some great cases and beyond just that, also have a few fantastic moments with Jessica Knight. We’ve loved their relationship, and it is really nice to actually have a dating couple on-screen for a change.

Beyond just knowing that the cast and crew are back at work, it is true that a lot of finer details about the upcoming season are being carefully locked away. For the time being, we just hope that we’re going to have a thrilling conclusion to the season 20 cliffhanger — and beyond just that, to also eventually get some sort of proper tribute to David McCallum. We do recognize that one is coming at some point, even if it is not the first thing we have a chance to see. (We do think they will have to tackle the Nick Torres cliffhanger first and foremost.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS filming right now

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 21 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







