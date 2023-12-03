NCIS season 21: What to expect in December

Now that we are fully into the month of December, what else can we expect from NCIS season 21? Absolutely, there is a lot to hope for! This is a show that has been off the air for an incredibly long time and yet finally, we are close to having some more good news here to share.

If you did not hear the news already, filming for the crime procedural kicked off late this past week, which means that there is one thing you can expect more than anything else through the rest of the month: Behind-the-scenes scoop! There is a chance that we’re going to learn more about some new castings that are being brought on board for an episode or two, or the sort of episodes we’re going to be getting.

As for whether or not we’re going to see a first-look promo for the new season at some point this month, we’ve already noted that this is unlikely. We’ll be lucky if we are able to see something in that vein at the start of January. It is going to take some time for the cast and crew to bank some footage and then after that, CBS probably won’t want to put a lot of previews out during the holidays, when nobody is going to be around to watch them.

One thing that we wouldn’t be shocked to get over the course of the month is a little more news regarding whatever plan the show has for a David McCallum tribute. We know that one is coming, but it remains to be seen when it is going to air or how we can expect to see that play out in its totality. There’s a chance that some familiar faces could be back, but Mark Harmon said not too long ago that he’d yet to hear anything about a Gibbs return.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

