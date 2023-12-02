NCIS season 21 premiere date: The earliest new tease!

For those of you who missed the big news yesterday, NCIS season 21 is officially in production over at CBS! There is a lot of great stuff to look forward to and because of that, our hope is that viewers is just as strong as we have seen in the past.

To date, there hasn’t been that much in the way of major spoilers for what lies ahead. With that being said, though, do we have a small clue as to what the premiere will look like?

If you did not see Wilmer Valderrama’s Instagram video yesterday (watch here), you can get a pretty clear sense from it that there is not going to be much of a time jump from the end of last season to where we are now. After all, Wilmer still has some of the cuts and bruises that Torres had at the end of last season. If there was a big time jump, you would be skipping over that big cliffhanger when it looked like he was about to kill someone tied to his past! It makes sense that NCIS would want to continue to focus on this story for at least the early going.

For those who have not read many of the headlines over the past month or two, rest assured that there will be a proper tribute to David McCallum at some point this season. Our feeling (though this is just a theory) is that we’re going to see the show focus on the cliffhanger first, that way they can spend proper time honoring the late, great actor after the fact. Ducky was so important to the entire team that this will likely be one of the most important stories we have for the entirety of the season.

