NCIS season 21 filming begins! See Wilmer Valderrama video

The start of NCIS season 21 behind the scenes has been a long time coming, but we have fantastic news to share today!

In a new post over on his official Instagram, series star Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres) made it clear that filming has officially started up on the latest batch of episodes. He was joined in a video sharing the news by several of his co-stars including Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, Katrina Law, and Gary Cole. (In other words, all of the main “agents” plus the big boss in Leon Vance.) Rest assured, there’s plenty of good stuff coming for other characters like Jimmy and Kasie — they may just not have been shooting at the time this was taken.

For Wilmer in particular, we have to imagine that this is an especially exciting season given the super-intense way the season began. If you recall, at the end of that he was seemingly about to kill someone with terrible ties to his family’s past — is he going to decide against it, or will someone stop him? These are all things that could greatly impact his future, and you better believe that it is going to shape a lot of the story in the early part of this season.

We do recognize already that this NCIS season is easily going to be the shortest one we have seen in some time, and for a pretty understandable reason — it is starting far later than usual. We wish that the AMPTP had made more efforts to end the actors and writers’ strikes earlier, but we do anticipate still a 10-13 episode season that will be premiering on Monday, February 12 over on CBS. We imagine that over the next several weeks, there are going to be a lot of other teases to share — and we tend to imagine that will include everything from guest stars to storylines.

For now, just be sure to grab your gear and prepare for some more great episodes soon!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including other news all about the cliffhanger

Are you thrilled that NCIS season 21 filming is officially underway?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







