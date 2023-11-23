NCIS season 21: How fast will cliffhanger be resolved?

As many of you out there may have heard, NCIS season 21 is going to be premiering on CBS when we get around to Monday, February 12.

So what is going to happen in that first episode? We do think there is one story that has to be resolved before any other, and that is all about that big Nick Torres cliffhanger.

For those of you who don’t remember, at the end of this past finale Wilmer Valderrama’s character found himself in a position where he was about to kill a man tied to his past after going undercover in a prison earlier on in the episode. There are still a lot of questions as to what this man did and when it comes to getting answers on that, we may be stuck waiting for a little while. Nonetheless, we’re excited to see some more of that play out, and we do think that we’re going to have a chance to learn pretty soon.

Also, this is one of those cliffhangers that absolutely has to be resolved soon, as there is no conceivable way that it could keep going for some extended period of time. Just think about it like this for a moment — the longer you do draw that out, the more of a risk you run that the story doesn’t have the same oomph. Either Torres kills that guy and is forced to go to prison (for real this time), or someone shows up in time in order to stop him.

For now, the writers are keeping their cards close to the vest, but we do think that there’s a chance we will learn something more as filming gets underway over the course of the next few weeks! We are excited to get some more scoop, especially after waiting such a long time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

