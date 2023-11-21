NCIS season 21: Mark Harmon on possible return as Gibbs

Is there a chance that Mark Harmon will be coming back to NCIS at some point in season 21? There are reasons to think it’s possible. Unfortunately, we wish it was under happier circumstances.

Following the death of David McCallum earlier this year, it has been confirmed already that the crime drama will be plotting some sort of tribute to the longtime cast member, who was with the franchise ever since the original backdoor pilot during JAG. We have noted in the past that we doubt this will be something that happens right away in the new season, largely because there is a cliffhanger that needs to be addressed. It will be happening at some point, but the story needs to line up. You want to make sure that this tribute is as poignant and well-placed as possible.

If there is a tribute, it would certainly make some sense that Jethro Gibbs would find a way to be back for it … at least in theory. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Harmon said the following about what is likely going on with his character:

“He’s probably sitting in a stream up in Alaska fishing … Is he going to get out of the stream? I don’t know. But if he is, I don’t know about it.”

Given that Mark remains an executive producer and is still actively involved behind the scenes, he’d certainly know pretty early on if something is going to happen. For those wondering if this negates the possibility of Gibbs being in a Ducky tribute, we don’t quite think so. Production has yet to even start on the new NCIS season and beyond just that, there is still no clear indication as to when this episode will air amidst everything else that is happening. Our hope is that we’ll get somewhere between ten and thirteen episodes coming up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

