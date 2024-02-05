True Detective: Night Country episode 5: Star on Navarro’s future

If you are coming out of True Detective: Night Country episode 5 and are thinking about Navarro extensively, it’s hard to blame you. Just think about what she went through over the course of the episode! This is someone who was already deeply immersed in getting justice for Annie K. and then, she lost her sister. The most important person in her life is gone; things are, in that way, fundamentally changed forever.

So where is the story going to go from here? While Evangeline is deeply traumatized by what happened to Julie (let alone seeing a vision of her soon after), this could also cause her to be all the more intent on getting answers. She’ll realize soon that what happened here is too similar to Tsalal and by virtue of that, she will find some way to spring into action.

In speaking on all of this further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Kali Reis had to say:

“Everything Navarro did was for her sister … She went to the military for her sister, she moved her sister to have her closer. She’s the last thing tangible that Navarro has to fight for. So when her sister’s gone, it’s just, what else is there?

“Now [as Navarro], if I have to, I’m going to die trying to find out what happened to these men and primarily what happened to Annie K … She wants to know. She needs to know. That’s the driving force. So once her sister’s gone, it’s like, ‘Alright, well, here we go. I’m all in now. I’m fully in. If I have to, I’m going to die trying.’”

To quote a certain scene from the episode itself, it feels as though you can argue that everyone is fully in the Night Country now and there is no other way to look at things. How are these characters going to truly move forward? We will find out in due time.

Where do you think that the story for True Detective: Night Country is going at the end of the day?

