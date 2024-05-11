Bosch: Legacy season 3 filming: New behind-the-scenes fun

Are we getting close to the end of production for Bosch: Legacy season 3 at Prime Video? All signs at the moment seem to suggest so! However, that does not mean that we’re there as of yet, as there is still a little bit of work that needs to be done.

With all of this in mind, why not go ahead and share something behind-the-scenes featuring Madison Lintz and Denise G. Sanchez?

If you head over to Sanchez’s official Instagram, you can see two new Stories that feature her celebrating her co-star on her birthday. You see one shot within a trailer, and then another on set with Madison wearing her Maddie Bosch police uniform. We tend to think that moving into season 3, Maddie is going to need to rely on her partner Reina (Sanchez) more than ever, given both the weight of her job and then also what she heard from Preston Borders at the end of season 2.

Did Maddie’s father Harry Bosch have Kurt Dockweiler killed? That is the obvious question that you have to wonder about for the time being. This is something that we’re excited to see play out, especially since we tend to think that Preston is setting up Titus Welliver’s character to a certain degree.

There is no premiere date as of yet for the third season of Bosch: Legacy, but it is our feeling that you’re going to have a chance to see it at some point this fall. Why wait longer than that? There’s no real reason to do that unless you have some specific plan for your schedule.

