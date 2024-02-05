A Murder at the End of the World season 2: February 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’ll learn more about a possible A Murder at the End of the World season 2 over the course of February?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and say here is that at the moment, Hulu has yet to make anything official when it comes to whether or not we’re going to be getting more of the Emma Corrin series. Would we love it? Sure, but we also have to acknowledge here that from the start, this was billed as a limited series. There was not necessarily meant to be some arc here that lasted for some extremely long period of time.

In the end, we tend to think that there are two factors that will determine if we get a season 2 or not — the total viewership and beyond just that, whether the right story comes about to bring the show back. We don’t necessarily think that Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij wrote this to be some lengthy affair, but if there is a reason to bring the world of Darby Hart back, they will.

What we are doing here is presenting a pretty roundabout argument to tell you, in the end, that the odds of us getting a season 2 announcement in February are pretty low. For now, the better option is to sit back and see if more attention circles around season 1 for some time. We obviously would love more, but the last thing we’re going to do is sit here and express confidence on a situation like this where a lot of variables are going to be pretty subjective at the end of the day.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

