A Murder at the End of the World season 2: News this winter?

Now that we’re almost a week renewed from A Murder at the End of the World season 1, is this a good time to discuss a season 2?

Well, we do think it’s only right to start things off by making the following clear, if it was not clear already: At the time of this writing, there is no guarantee that another season is coming. Make no mistake that we absolutely want it, but how could we sit here and say that anything is guaranteed. The first season was billed from the start as a limited series and with that, getting more comes down to two things: Whether the creative team has another idea for a story, and then also whether or not Hulu is interested in more Darby Hart.

As we speculate about possible news coming this winter, let’s look at these two factors individually.

The Hulu perspective – We tend to think that they will spend the next couple of months diving deep into the viewership for the first season, seeing how many viewers watched the whole way through and engaged with the show heavily. Is word spreading gradually? Has the somewhat-divisive finale put a hamper on things? If possible, they will want to figure out if people will be interested in something more.

The creative perspective – Hulu may know if they want more A Murder at the End of the World by the end of the winter. This is where things become a bit more unclear. You can’t just send Darby on a standard murder case; this is not that sort of show! There are big ideas being discussed here and we have to see something similar laid out. We’ve yet to read any interview suggesting that there is another idea already bouncing around from Brit Marling and Zal

For the time being, we’re more than happy to wait — we just hope that regardless of what Brit and Zal do next, it is imaginative and suitable for their lens.

Are you still hoping for a season 2 of A Murder at the End of the World?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

