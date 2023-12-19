A Murder at the End of the World finale: EP on ending twist, justice

Following the finale of A Murder at the End of the World on Hulu this week, it is easy to imagine a lot of reactions. Did we learn the truth about the deaths of Bill, Rohan, and Sian? Sure, but at the same time, we also saw a complicated sense of justice within it.

After all, Andy is responsible for what happened to Bill and Rohan, thanks largely to his AI Ray viewing the two as a security threat. He then had Zoomer carry out the deaths while wearing a virtual-reality helmet. Basically, the child had no idea what he was doing, and the AI was reacting to Andy’s own angry therapy sessions. Darby mentions near the end that Andy has disappeared from public view, but that the investigations could be tangled up in the legal system forever as the powers-that-be struggle to figure out what to do here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD!

So is it a satisfying end to a murder mystery when no one is actually arrested? It is complicated, and that was exactly the point. Speaking on the subject further to TV Insider, here is some of what co-creator Zal Batmanglij had to say:

… I think that’s true for the world. The people who are really responsible for much of the harm in the world can’t actually be held accountable for it. They’re smart enough not to have blood on their hands in a way that’s legible. It’s more systemic than that. It’s more like a noxious gas that doesn’t have a smell, kind of like carbon monoxide, in the sense that carbon monoxide will kill you, but you won’t even know that it’s in the air. You can’t even smell it. And I think that’s the scariest things out there.

Clearly, this entire show is meant to reflect issues that could be coming someday in the real world — it may be scary to think, but we are really not that far off from something like this happening.

Related – Is there still a chance at A Murder at the End of the World season 2 someday?

What did you think about the A Murder at the End of the World finale?

Sound off in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







