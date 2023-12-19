A Murder at the End of the World season 2: Is there a plan?

Now that we have made it out of the season 1 finale, is there a chance for A Murder at the End of the World season 2 at FX / Hulu? We certainly think that there is some level of interest out there, and the story certainly left that door open.

After all, remember this — Darby Hart is still alive, and it is easy to imagine that another case could come about that requires her level of expertise. Meanwhile, Lee Anderson managed to escape with her son Zoomer! While she noted to Emma Corrin’s character that they may never see each other again, you never know what the future could hold. Given that so much of the first season brought to mind major issues going on in the world, there is a chance that we could see something similar here. Whether or not that truly happens, of course, is up to the creative team and the aforementioned forces behind the scenes.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, here is how co-creator / actress Brit Marling perceived where things currently stand:

We definitely saw this as just a novel that has a beginning, middle, and end. But these days, it’s hard to say what anything is. I think it’s a lot about what’s happening in the world, and what the audience needs or wants to meet what’s happening in the world. I’m sure there could be another location and another set of circumstances that might call Darby into action, but it’s not anything we had planned.

It is interesting that a lot of her quote here is in the past tense, speaking more about what they thought when they were planning out the show as opposed to where things are now. Plans could easily be in the works already; or, everyone could be taking their time to figure this out. We don’t think personally that A Murder at the End of the World is completely dead and gone, and the same could be said for Marling’s last effort The OA. This industry is rapidly changing and with that, we have to just see where a lot of the chips fall.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

