A Murder at the End of the World finale: Who killed Bill?

Leading into the finale of A Murder at the End of the World on Hulu, there was one question above all other: Who killed Bill? Also, who was responsible for the death of Rohan? There have been theories aplenty online over the past several weeks, and there may have been some who were able to figure this out. Or, at the very least, a part of it.

After all, it turns out that the full explanation for what happened at the retreat is a little bit complicated. Also, the courts are going to have a pretty hard job trying to figure out who exactly to charge.

In the end, the person who actually did the killing was Andy and Lee’s son Zoomer. However, he did not know he was doing the killing. He was playing the game with his helmet and within that Ray, was instructing him what to do. The AI was acting under the assumption that Bill was a security risk, largely due to therapy sessions that Andy previously had with him. This information was all planted in the show previously, so all you had to do really was connect the dots.

Zoomer being the killer helps to make it understandable as to why no one showed up in the security footage at the door — he was too small. Meanwhile, it also ties back on some level to Andy’s rage, which we learned a lot about last week. While he did not kill Bill directly, he vented about him and spoke in extremely violent terms. Andy is still the creator of Ray and by virtue of that, he is responsible for every single thing that happened. He also made the dubious decision to make the retreat’s AI a teacher, a therapist, and a dozen or so other roles. These series of events all set the stage for something horrific that could have been easily avoided.

