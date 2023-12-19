A Murder at the End of the World season 2: Renewed, canceled?

Now that you’ve had a chance to see the season 1 finale for A Murder at the End of the World on Hulu, why not have a season 2 discussion?

For now, here is what we can say: Technically, the Emma Corrin series was promoted as a limited run with a beginning, middle, and end; the streaming service has not announced plans for any more of the story. With that being said, both Corrin and co-creator Brit Marling have expressed some element of hope that the show could return down the road.

After watching the season 1 finale, we are happy to know that Darby Hart is still alive. Meanwhile, the case surrounding Andy and Lee is now over. Lee doubts that she will ever see Darby again, and in a lot of ways the story ended where it started — with another reading.

Now that we’ve said all of this, it does feel clear at this point that you could easily see Darby plucked out of her day-to-day life to participate in another case. At this point, we almost wonder if she would be hired as some sort of consultant given her burgeoning notoriety. We don’t think that Marling would be interested in doing a straightforward mystery drama, but if there was another cool angle like what we saw during season 1, we have to imagine it would be considered.

If you want to see more of A Murder at the End of the World, the only thing that we can say is to recommend the first season to many of your friends and fellow TV fans. After all, this is the only way to encourage Hulu to make something happen here.

What do you think the chances are that we get A Murder at the End of the World season 2 at some point?

