Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere: An Old World

Can you believe that the Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere is actually airing tomorrow night on AMC? It has been a long wait. Yet, we tend to think it will be very-much worthwhile. There is so much more of Louis’ story still to be told and moving forward, you will see him and Claudia explore brand-new terrain in Europe.

Now, with that being said, this terrain is not necessarily welcoming. Being a vampire can be really hard, and that’s one of the things that we will see explored throughout the next chapter of the story. Louis and Claudia may be desperate to find other people who are like them, but are they actually going

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

Below, you can check out the full Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere synopsis below:

Louis recounts Claudia’s quest to find Old World Vampires amidst the backdrop of Europe during World War II.

This is going to be a real table-setter for the rest of the season above all else. We’ll get to see how much Lestat’s memory still lingers, and perhaps also more of the interview itself. Now that we know much Armand is a part of Louis’ life in the show’s “present,” why not further show off that dynamic? It is absolutely different from anything that we saw with Jacob Anderson’s character and Lestat.

If there is one part of the season we are most excited for…

Well, let’s just say it is that opportunity to see Louis and Claudia eventually around some other vampires, albeit in a particularly unique setting. We do recognize that this is an extremely dark show but at the same time, there may be opportunities for a little lightness here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire now, including some other details about what’s coming

What do you most want to see moving into the Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







