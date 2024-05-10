Interview with the Vampire season 2: More on Claudia’s ‘rage’

As you prepare yourselves to see the season 2 premiere of Interview with the Vampire this weekend, you may know there’s a new Claudia. Delainey Hayles is stepping in for the part originally played by Bailey Bass, just as the character is stepping into a whole new world.

At the start of the new batch of episodes, we have a chance to see Claudia and Louis (Jacob Anderson) traveling to Europe, where they are going to arrive at a number of trials and tribulations. We imagine that they will find some triumphs here and there while exploring parts of the ancient world; yet, there are also some difficult revelations buried underneath so many of them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

In speaking on all of this further in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Hayles had to say about a specific emotion that her character feels moving forward:

“Lestat [Sam Reid] touches on it in season 1, this vampire loneliness, but when he talks about it, in my opinion, he’s coming from a place of privilege to be like, ‘I’m lonely.’ He’s never really felt the loneliness that I believe Claudia has felt. You have this woman trapped in a child’s body, nobody understands her circumstance, she doesn’t even understand it herself, so that’s what I wanted to focus on, and the rage behind it.”

Without a doubt, this is a difficult place for someone to be. Mortal characters will not take her seriously because of her age; meanwhile, she is also still young compared to more ancient vampires. Where does she fit in to this world? That’s not an easy thing to understand, and it is a part of what makes this story so unique even in a sea of other vampire-related shows and movies.

Related – Want to learn more on Interview with the Vampire season 2, courtesy of the cast?

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 2 over at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After that, keep coming back — there are a ton of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







