Reacher season 3 premiere date: A February update

Is there a chance that we are going to have a chance to learn a Reacher season 3 premiere date over the course of February?

At this point, it is pretty easy to get hyped about what’s ahead for Alan Ritchson and the cast based on what we’ve heard so far. Filming for the new episodes has been underway for a while, so the entire crew is trying to work in order to stay ahead of the game. The big question at this point is exactly how long it will take to get everything turned around, whether it be filming or post-production.

If you are hoping to get news on a premiere date this month, you will probably be disappointed. Given that season 2 only recently wrapped up, we don’t think that anyone at Prime Video is going to be rushing to get more information out there. However, there is a chance that this month, you could learn more about the cast, or at least get a few more behind-the-scenes teases from production.

Our current premiere date prediction

The earliest we anticipate seeing the show back is when we get around to November or December, mostly so that Amazon can space these seasons out to keep people subscribed for a long time. The worst-case scenario here is that we’re stuck waiting until the spring of 2025, and that wouldn’t be that much of a surprise when you think about how a lot of shows at the service go about 15 months between premieres.

The most important thing that we can note here is rather simple — even when Reacher season 3 is ready, that doesn’t mean that Prime Video will premiere it right away. They could make us wait for a little while.

When do you think we are going to be seeing Reacher season 3 actually premiere on Prime Video?

