The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Jenn and Joey’s one-on-one date

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelor episode 3 — and also a big spotlight for Jenn. We’ve seen a little bit of her relationship with Joey Graziadei over time and now, it has a chance to go to another level.

So what are these two going to have a chance to be part of this time around? Well, think in terms of a date that is going to put the two of them out on the water. If you head over to the show’s official Instagram page, you can get a sense of what lies ahead here for a date that will include surfing and/or some other activities out on the water. Sounds like a great opportunity to bond, right? Well, beyond just that, this is also a great opportunity for Jenn to learn from Joey and Joey to maybe learn from her. This is one of the better dates you can have if you are someone with an active lifestyle; also, there’s going to be a chance for deeper conversations later on.

By the end of this date, we’ll obviously see what happens but personally, we tend to think that we’re going to see her end up with a rose. It would be pretty darn shocking if we were to see an elimination at a solo date this early on in the season.

Now that we have said all of this, we should go ahead and indicate that Daisy still remains the favorite in our mind to get Joey’s final rose. It’s really hard to see a situation here that changes that unless this ends up being the greatest date of all time — yet, there is a lot of season left.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

