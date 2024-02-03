The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: The Golden Bachelor crossover…

We had a feeling that entering The Bachelor with Joey Graziadei, we were going to have a chance to see a tie-in or two with The Golden Bachelor. Didn’t that make a certain amount of sense? That show was extremely popular, and of course ABC wants to extend their franchise’s tendrils as much as they possibly can.

With this, we are happy to say that on Monday night’s new episode you are going to be seeing April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower all taking part in a group date — not as contestants, but rather to help Joey with what is being called the “Mrs. Right Pageant.”

Want to know more? Then go ahead and head over to E! News, which is where you can see a larger sneak preview for what lies ahead. We’ve seen similar group dates to this in the past, mostly because this is basically the classic Bachelor Nation talent show under a slightly different name. The most appealing thing about it is that you are getting an opportunity here to see more of the women’s personalities and understand a little bit more of who they are and what they bring to the table.

Of course, beyond just that, this is also the sort of date that can spark a little bit of drama and create some sort of competition, which is of course the sort of thing that a show like this tends to want year in and year out.

So who is in the driver’s seat right now?

Based on what we’ve seen on the show so far, it’s going to be hard to see a scenario where Daisy does not get that final rose — though we also recognize that it is still early and there is plenty of time that things can change.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

