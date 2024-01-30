The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: The Maria – Sydney conflict

As we prepare to check out The Bachelor episode 3 on ABC next week, you better get set for more of Maria and Sydney.

So what is ahead for the two of them? Well, if you watched the latest episode of the show last night, then you obviously have a pretty major sense of it already. Words seem to be twisted and now, we’re in a situation where they both seem to be over-analyzing and putting too much into what’s being said or not said. Is Maria really being mean? Or, is Sydney blowing things out of proportion? Just from what we have seen already in the promo, it seems like there is no unified opinion that everyone seems to share on the subject.

Well, in episode 3 we could be seeing Sydney make what we often consider to be a cardinal sin of the franchise: Going to Joey Graziadei himself to air out what is going on. The vast majority of the time, this does not work out in the favor of the person raising some of the complaints — ideally, you don’t want to do this unless things are super-serious. We tend to think that instead, the best thing is to just focus on yourself, try to build something, and ignore all of the noise. Joey isn’t going to care as much about anything else.

So yeah, what we’re trying to say at this point is pretty simple: We aren’t feeling altogether optimistic that Sydney is long for this show. We don’t really think there are a lot of situations where it easy to imagine her staying put for even a remotely long period of time. Maybe she makes it past episode 3 but beyond that, she could have her work cut out for her.

