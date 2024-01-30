The Bachelor episode 2: Lauren leaves, sister Allison stays

So is there one iconic moment on The Bachelor episode 2? Well if there was, you can probably attribute it mostly to Lauren and Allison. The two sisters have received a lot of screen time this season and yet, it’s already over — at least when it comes to both of them being around.

So, what happened? Let’s just say that Lauren found herself over the experience and with that, decided that she was ready to just move forward and not be a part of this mess anymore. Hilariously, though, she did get a comment in about how she could be at hometown dates if her sister Allison makes it that far.

Honestly, we’re just thrilled that this twist is over already, largely because we had no real desire to see it linger for some extended period of time. This was never meant to last a long time and honestly, it feels like Lauren stuck around to give us exactly what we needed — she arrived, caused a mess, and then left. We also tend to think that she will 100% be a part of the franchise moving forward. The same goes for her sister, who doesn’t seem like a favorite to win the whole thing.

As for the other primary thought that we have coming out of the episode, it is simply this: It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Daisy getting the final rose at this point. Yes, we understand that she’s the only person that has had a one-on-one date at this point; yet, at the same time the chemistry is undeniable! Also, it feels like she’s certainly got the story at this point that is indicative of a Bachelor Nation favorite, and that has to go a long way.

We just tend to think that for now, we at least have the makings of a good season. We’ll wait and see on the results.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

