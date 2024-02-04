The Bear season 3 premiere date: A February update

With Ayo Edebiri appearing on tonight’s Saturday Night Live, what better time than now to discuss The Bear season 3? When will it actually be airing?

Well, the first thing that we should say is that if you’re hoping for some news on the future of the series this month, you’re likely to get it! A lot of reporting has suggested that Jeremy Allen White and the rest of the cast are going to be back in production close to the end of the month. More than likely, a number of performers have already resumed some of the training necessarily to do a show like this. Believability has always been a priority for everyone who works on the FX / Hulu series, and that is not changing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

Unfortunately, we don’t get much of a sense that we are actually going to get news on a premiere date this month. Instead, the more likely situation here is that we’re going to be getting news on that either late this spring or over the summer. The Bear is a show that actually does film a whole season in a pretty short span of time, so there’s a chance that we may not be waiting for some extremely long period of time here.

As for what lies ahead…

We really think that a lot of it comes down to what Carmy does when he gets out of that freezer. We’re more than confident in his ability to deliver fantastic food and yet, isn’t there more to life than this? Balancing things out is something that he has never been able to figure out all that much.

Now, we do think that there is a chance that we are going to be getting a new character or two in season 3, but that is probably not the priority; instead, it is just about making great things happen with who they already have.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bear now, including more scoop on what’s to come

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







