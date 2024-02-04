American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6: February update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be getting an American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 return date at some point in February?

If you are out there at the moment wondering what’s going on with this show, there are a few things we can note. First and foremost, filming for the season wrapped up not too long ago! Given the quick turnaround that we often get with this show from production to it being back on the air, we don’t presume that we are going to be waiting too long.

With all of this being said, we don’t think you will actually see Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian back this month. However, there’s a chance that you are going to get a return date announced!

So, when could it be?

We’ve said this already but for now, our hope is that we’re going to be seeing the show come back on the air around the end of March. Given when Feud: Capote vs. the Swans wraps up, we do wonder if March 20 or March 27 would be perfect times to bring this show back — provided, of course, that the episodes are ready to go. Given how long it has been already since the first part of the season aired, we do tend to think that it would benefit the show greatly to get back as soon as humanly possible. It’s already going to be a struggle for some people to remember what happened in part 1!

Beyond this particular show, remember that there is also going to be more of American Horror Stories –work has been done, but there hasn’t been a lot of information about dates or anything else yet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

