American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6: Best-case scenario

As we try to get ourselves prepared to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 on FX, why not tackle the biggest question? That is, of course, when we’re actually going to see the series back on the air.

If there is one thing that is important to remember above all else here, it’s simply this: Filming for Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and the rest of the cast is already done. By virtue of that, we are mostly just waiting for the folks at the cable network to decide when the best time is to bring it back on the air.

For us personally, our hope here is that we’re going to be seeing episode 6 the week after Feud: Capote vs. the Swans officially wraps up. If you remember, that show is starting on Wednesday, and we tend to think that FX is probably not going to put two Ryan Murphy series on the air at the same time. This would mean that the absolute earliest we could see new episodes back is when we get around to Wednesday, March 20. The only question you have to wonder at this point is whether or not post-production could be done for the show in that amount of time.

If there’s one big reason we have to be hopeful, it is simply this: Historically, this franchise tends to have quick turnaround times. Why would it be any different here? You’ve also still got several weeks for everyone to get things together, and we tend to think (and hope) that this is more than enough time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

