American Horror Story: Delicate part 2: Emma Roberts on filming

In the event that you have not heard the news as of yet, American Horror Story: Delicate part two has officially wrapped filming! The hope is that we’re going to see it at some point in the spring; fingers crossed for March, right around the time that we get to the end of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.

So while we do take on the remainder of this waiting period, why not go ahead and hear from one of the leads here in Emma Roberts? She’s obviously front and center here as Anna Victoria Alcott, and she will likely be the glue that binds the end of this season together more than anyone.

First and foremost, let’s share some fun stuff. If you head over to Roberts’ official Instagram, you can see an image that commemorates her wrapping up production a few days ago. We know that this was one of the longest filming windows for a season of the franchise, with it being tied largely to what happened with the SAG-AFTRA strike. We’re honestly not sure if there were ever going to be two parts here at all.

Meanwhile, we should note that Roberts also recently attended the premiere event for Feud, and she had the following to say in an interview with Extra:

“I mean, she’s amazing. She’s a pro … She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with, and she’s just chill. I love her so much.”

At this point, it feels pretty darn clear that the remainder of Delicate is going to be shocking, intense, and so much more. Let’s hope that it can live up to the crazy hype established by the first part of the story!

What do you most want to see moving into part 2 of American Horror Story: Delicate?

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

