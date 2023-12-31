American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 return date: January?

Are you ready to check out American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 over at FX? We’ve been there for quite some time.

As some of you may be aware already, the Emma Roberts – Kim Kardashian series is one of many that was interrupted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While production has been able to resume, that does not mean that we are close to the show itself coming back on the air. That’s really up to the network and for now, they are keeping their cards close to the vest.

So what should we expect here entering the month of January? It makes sense to imagine that some sort of reveal would be coming soon but at the same time, there’s not that much of a clear timeline. Our hope is simply that there is an announcement before next month ends about what the future could hold and honestly, we’re trying to not think any further than that. Personally, we think that the show will return by the spring, at the latest, as there is a real need to get episodes out there while people remember them.

What will the future hold story-wise?

Well, we tend to think that it’s really all going to come down to what Siobhan (Kardashian) really wants when it comes to Anna (Roberts). She does seem to be controlling her pregnancy in some way, but to what end? We’ve seen flashbacks that suggest that either witchcraft or destiny is going to be involved here, but the writing has yet to make anything super-explicit.

Rest assured that there an American Horror Story season 13 coming down the road — we just have to wait and see when more news will become available.

