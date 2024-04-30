Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 13: Finale details

For those who have not heard as of yet, Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 13 is more than just the finale. Based on all the information that we’ve seen so far, it also appears likely that it will be the final episode to air on NBC. Signs point to a season 5 navigating over to Peacock, and we hope that there is a little more information revealed there in due time.

So what can we say about the end of season 4 right now? Well, according to SpoilerTV, the title for this installment is “Stabler’s Lament.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

When the ATF Bureau plans a raid of Redcoat’s warehouse, Trisha promises to help Stabler keep Joe Jr. safe. Bell comes face to face with the man who killed Sam. Another Stabler family dinner causes tensions to run high.

Just from reading that alone, all evidence suggests that we could be getting a pretty emotionally-charged episode here that gives some closure to a lot of what we’ve seen. Some of this will be tied to Bell’s past, and another part of it is clearly Elliot’s family. That has been a huge part of the central narrative for this show from the very beginning, and we certainly do not think that it is going to be going anywhere in the immediate future.

Above all else, let’s just hope that the finale contains some big swings and plenty of action — in other words, plenty of stuff that we’ve already come to know and love with this show over time. If that can happen, we do tend to think we will be happy with the end result.

