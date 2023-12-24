American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6: The top priority

We recognize already that there are millions of people desperate for more news on American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6. Why wouldn’t they be? We absolutely want some sort of further news about the future of the show!

Now, unfortunately, we come back to the bad news that there is no official return date for the rest of the season. We tend to think personally that we will get more news on that pretty early on next year, and that it is largely a matter of when. The bigger question we want to get here right now is pretty simple: What sort of stories will be addressed right away?

Well, for us personally, it goes a little bit like this: We tend to think that we’re going to see in episode 6 a far greater understanding of who Siobhan really is. In order to better understand the show’s endgame, we have to figure that out! Kim Kardashian’s character seems to be key to Anna getting what she wants, but it’s been fairly clear for a while now that there is a really dramatic cost to that. A lot of that may even remain to be seen.

Do we think that we’re going to get all the answers in episode 6? Probably not, especially when it comes to if there is anything special about Anna’s unborn baby. Based on what we’ve seen so far, the implication is that there is. We just don’t think we’re going directly in the direction of this baby being the chosen one or the reincarnation of the devil … or at least we hope not. After all, we’ve seen those stories play out on SO many other shows.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

