Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Another new filming tease!

If you were not aware as of yet for whatever reason, production has already kicked off Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. How far along are they? Well, it is still in the early going, but we are happy to have whatever teases here we still can.

While you cannot take too much away from some of these teases in terms of spoilers, there’s one other thing we can totally say: Everyone is putting in the time and the hours to make this show great. Following the conclusion of the season 1 finale, it should be clear that the enthusiasm is going to be there to see what is next. What is Gold Star really, and how will it factor into whatever we see from here on out? We’re sure that there’s something that will be revealed in due time, but you’ll have to wait and see how it materializes.

If nothing else, if you head over to the link here you can see a new behind-the-scenes tease courtesy of Paget Brewster on Twitter. It gives you a tiny taste of what she’s up to as Emily Prentiss, but the cast have already been told to be careful about sharing too much. There are some secrets that, for whatever reason, the producers are intent to keep under wraps!

When is season 2 of the series going to premiere?

We would obviously love nothing more than to have it back sooner rather than later, but the powers-that-be are not saying a whole lot at the moment. The best-case scenario we can imagine, at least for the time being, is that we have a chance to see the series return when we get around to the summer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

