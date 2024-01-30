Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: How much secrecy is there?

As many of you may be aware at the moment, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is currently in production — isn’t that a reason for hype? We tend to think so!

Now that we’ve said that, there is also some interesting stuff happening in regards to what is happening for the Paramount+ series. After all, we’ve heard of shows being pretty secretive … but what exactly does that mean?

Well, Paget Brewster did reveal on Twitter not that long ago that the cast isn’t supposed to take photos in their trailers or in wardrobes, which means that clearly, the producers are trying to do whatever they can to ensure that a lot of things don’t end up coming out.

Does this mean that the show is trying to hide something big? Of course, we’d love nothing more than to be able to sit here and tout something rather significant like that. However, the last thing we want to do is hype up the show featuring some sort of returning cast member from the past if it’s not happening. So far, the only big “return” with noting is Zach Gilford as Elias Voit, but we assumed that he was going to be back based mostly on what happened at the end of the first season. It feels like this is someone very well-versed with the world of the mysterious group Lone Star; what does it mean? Hopefully, we are going to find out a little bit more about this over time. We want nothing more!

Hopefully, answers on the secrecy will be here soon enough, and we are anticipating that we’ll be able to see the show back in the summer or fall.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

