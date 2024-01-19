Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 theory: Is Will dead?

As we prepare to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 on Paramount+ down the road, all eyes now need to be on Will.

What’s the reason for that? Well, for the time being, it appears to be rather simple: It is tied to the news that Josh Stewart is not returning to the series for the next batch of episodes. It is somewhat stunning and yet, there were some clues at the end of season 1 that he could not return. The character was facing a health scare, and it felt like, for most of the season, that he was not telling his wife JJ the full story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

So is Will going to be dead in the new season? That is something we are extremely worried about at present; the only other possibility is that he exists off-screen, which would be rather strange. Remember that Will is not the sort of person who would abandon his family or not check up with his wife from time to time. It would just be too strange.

All of this story could, at least in theory, lead to an arc in season 2 where AJ Cook’s character ends up dealing with her grief. We do think that we’re going to be seeing her supported by a lot of her team.

Now, we know that if Will is gone, there is a chance that some fans could start speculating over a future between her and Reid. For now, though, we think that it is much too soon. For starters, we have to wonder what really happened to Stewart’s character. Also, she has to deal with the emotional ramifications of that! We still cannot say if Matthew Gray Gubler is ever coming back to Criminal Minds or his character. For now, everything remains lost in a world of thoughts and theories.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Josh Stewart’s exit from Criminal Minds: Evolution

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 over on Paramount+?

How do you think the JJ story is going to be handled? Be sure to share now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







