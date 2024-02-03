The Way Home season 2 episode 3 video: Who is Elijah?

As you prepare yourselves to check out The Way Home season 2 episode 3 on Hallmark Channel tomorrow night, why not have a discussion about a new face? The person we’re putting the spotlight on here is none other than Elijah, who just so happens to be not only a Landry, but very important to the history of Port Haven.

Oh, and did we mention that he is significantly from a point far in the past? Well, let’s just say that this is a major part of his story, as well.

Based on what we’ve heard so far heading into tomorrow night’s episode, Kat is going to be interacting with her ancestor during one of her upcoming trips back. It is possible that she could get a little more information in regards to Jacob’s whereabouts, but there is also another big question that she is currently raising, as well: What is she going to tell him about who she is? That’s one of the big risks that Chyler Leigh’s character has to take on throughout the series, and we’re sure that there are a number of different choices and ideas that she’ll actively go with over the course of time.

Given that this is only going to be episode 3 of the season, we’re not coming into this with some disillusioned belief that we’re going to get a lot of information. We may take a few steps forward over the course of the installment but at the same time, there’s always a chance that new problems are going to arrive.

