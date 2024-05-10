Elsbeth season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Succession alum to appear

We do not exactly think that it is a surprise that Elsbeth season 1 episode 9 is bringing another big guest star to the table. It is one of the things that the show has done best over the years!

So, who will the focus be in “Sweet Justice”? Think along the lies of Arian Moayed, a man who is best known for playing Stewy on Succession. He is great at playing characters who fight hard to get what they want. Ultimately here, we know that he is going to be very much involved in the latest case! Elsbeth has his work cut out for her trying to solve this case, so we’ll have to see exactly what happens here, right?

To get a few more details on what’s ahead, go ahead and check out the full Elsbeth season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Sweet Justice” – After hearing his favorite patron talk about being bullied mercilessly in college, the charismatic owner of an exclusive cocktail bar (Arian Moayed) decides to seek revenge on her behalf, but his desire for justice leads to a deadly mistake, leaving Elsbeth and Kaya to connect the dots. Meanwhile, after learning that the DOJ investigation is close to an indictment, Elsbeth and Captain Wagner join forces to expose the real criminal, on ELSBETH, Thursday, May 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Oh, and did we mention that this is the last episode before the finale? That is another thing to imagine entering this episode, as what transpires here is almost certainly going to build into the big send-off.

Related – Is there a chance that we see Alicia Florrick appear on Elsbeth season 2? Carrie Preston on possibility

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 1 episode 9 at CBS?

Who do you want to see appear within a potential season 2? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







