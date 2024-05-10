BMF season 4 premiere date hopes over at Starz

Given that tonight marks the end of BMF season 3, what better time is there to start thinking about season 4? More of the series is coming, so you don’t have to worry about that!

What do you need to worry about? Well, we tend to think that’s twofold.

1. Some sort of really long wait – One of the things that we’ve seen over the years with Starz as of late is waiting at least 14-16 months between one premiere and the next. BMF has actually had it easier as of late than some of their other programs and with that plus the timing of the early renewal, it doesn’t feel super-crazy to think that we could see the show back in either spring or summer 2025.

2. Whether or not it could be the final season – It does appear that the network’s business model these days is making around four seasons of something, and then moving on before it gets too expensive to producer. This is reflected in the past that Power Book II: Ghost is ending in the near future. With that being said, though, you can argue that there’s a case for BMF to get a season 5 given that Raising Kanan did not too long ago, and it is one of their more successful shows.

Here’s one of the super-crazy things to think about — remember all of the talk about spin-offs once upon a time? Where has all that gone as of late? If there are things in development, everyone at the network is keeping them quiet, much to our great frustration.

Hopefully, come early next year we’ll have a good sense as to when season 4 could premiere — obviously, it’d be nice to have more than that, but we’ll take whatever little thing that we can get at this point.

