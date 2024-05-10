Why did Alex Hibbert leave The Chi before season 6 episode 9?

Why did Alex R. Hibbert leave The Chi? While you are watching tonight’s season 6 episode 9, we understand of you are wondering it.

Let’s start things off here by nothing that it is still strange imagining the show without Kevin as a part of it, given that he literally grew up on the show and represented a key passage of time. While there are other characters still present who grew up on-screen, he was such a fan favorite and brought a real inspirational story to the screen. Kevin followed his dream and now, he’s getting a chance to live it on the West Coast.

So why did Hibbert leave? A lot of it seems to be tied to him just wanting to move on and explore other horizons — which makes sense for a young actor who wants to test their limits. Here is what he had to say on Instagram at the time of his exit:

It brought tears to my eyes just writing this. As some of you may already know, today marks my departure from THE CHI. This show has been such an important part of my life and I’m forever grateful to the people that watched me grow up on camera in front of your eyes for several years. It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my castmates, crew members, and all of you who have supported me and throughout this incredible journey. Working on this show has been an unforgettable experience, and I am grateful for all the opportunities it has brought me. I have learned so much from my time here, and I will carry those lessons with me as I move on to new projects. To the fans who have followed me and my character’s journey, your unwavering support and love have been the driving force behind my work. I am humbled and honored to have been able to bring this character to life and share Kevins story with you. While I may be leaving this show, I am excited about what the future holds. I look forward to continuing to create meaningful and impactful work that resonates with audiences around the world. Once again, thank you for everything. I will miss this show and most importantly I’m going to miss Kevin, but I will cherish the memories and experiences forever.

This is still such a classy and heartfelt post, and we’re sure that Hibbert continues to stay close to some people behind the scenes.

Will Kevin ever return?

Nothing has been confirmed, but the guy is still alive! Because of that, we tend to think that a reprisal could still be in the cards.

Are you still sad that Alex Hibbert has departed The Chi?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

