The Way Home season 2 episode 3 promo: Another leap back

Even before we saw the preview for The Way Home season 2 episode 3, we knew that Kat would be diving into the pond once more. Of course, we feel that way more than ever now that we’ve seen it!

Ultimately, what we tend to know entering this episode now is quite simple: Kat will be more determined and/or desperate than ever to find Jacob. She finds a certain amount of responsibility to do it, and her role in the past could be getting more complicated. There’s a chance that we are going to see her find some more clues but, at the same time, face a wide array of different obstacles at the same time. This is not a journey that will reach an easy or convenient ending, and there may be more hardship again.

We tend to know already that this episode is going to jump across eras almost constantly, but what happens in each one will be what stands out and matters. We do think that through a lot of the time-travel this time around, Kat is going to have a lot on her mind, whether it be finding Jacob or replaying back the conversations that she’s had with Elliot. There are certain things about what she does that he will never be able to understand and yet, they need to figure out a way to get on the same page. If they can do that, we really think that both of their lives will be significantly enriched in some ways.

Let’s just hope now that this upcoming episode will give us at least some answers — we don’t expect a lot, so let’s just celebrate and embrace whatever it is that we’re lucky enough to get.

