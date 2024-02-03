Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12: Is this really the end?

As we prepare to see Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 start on HBO this weekend, we are prepared for the end of the road. This is the final season … or is it?

Well, we certainly know that there is always a chance that Larry David could, in theory, change his mind. There have been times before that it felt like the show was going away for good, but then it swerved back and we somehow had a chance to see more.

Is that going to be transpiring again here? Well, for now, it does not appear to be altogether likely. Speaking to Deadline recently at the season 12 premiere party, HBO’s head of comedy noted that “this time it really feels like it … This is the most declarative that I’ve experienced it for sure.”

As for how this all came about here, Gravitt indicated that it had a thing or two to do with discussions involving David as well as longtime executive producer Jeff Schaffer:

“As has always been the case, story-breaking led the decision … So, as they were writing, Larry and Jeff called to say the best version is the final version. It’s hard to argue with that!”

Beyond this, we have heard David mention throughout the press tour for the final season that this is the end. While we suppose he could always change his mind, we tend to think that he’s ready to move forward. Heck, there was chatter well over a year ago that season 12 would likely be the end, so we can’t say that we are altogether shocked about anything now. It is hard to really imagine anything otherwise coming to pass unless there is some sort of legitimately great reason to bring the series back.

