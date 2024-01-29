Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premiere spoilers: A trip to Atlanta

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premiere — want a little more info?

First and foremost, we should start here by noting that for a lot of people out there, getting specifics about an episode of this show in advance isn’t that important. What matters more? It’s as simple as just sitting down and having a good time. We do think with this show, there is such a fun element of surprise — yet, we also don’t tend to think there is anything wrong with knowing at least the setting of a given story.

With that in mind, know that the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premiere is going to be set in Atlanta, which will give Leon a chance to visit family while Larry appears at a party. For the record, we tend to think that he has to be one of the worst party guests ever. Check out the synopsis below for more:

Larry heads to Georgia to appear at the birthday party of a prominent businessman, while Leon takes the opportunity to visit his Auntie Rae. Later, Larry has some trouble with his glasses and faces off with a surly hotel cleaner.

The latter storyline mentioned here may very well be vintage Curb Your Enthusiasm — an opportunity to see Larry David fighting with some worker in the service industry when things don’t go quite as expected. This is a story that we’ve seen a million times over the years and honestly, we’ll probably continue to see it until the show ends later this year.

Is this really the final season?

That feels likely, especially given that this is how HBO is promoting it. However, we do tend to think here that if David ever came to the network wanting more, there is a good chance they would listen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm right now!

What do you most want to see moving into the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premiere on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







